type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsMichael Essien secures UEFA coaching license; could coach Black Stars, Chelsea soon
Sports

Michael Essien secures UEFA coaching license; could coach Black Stars, Chelsea soon

By Albert
Michael Essien secures UEFA coaching license
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian player Michael Essien has secured a UEFA coaching license.

This makes it possible for the former Chelsea midfielder to coach the youth and senior sides of any football club in the world.

Following his licensing, fans have already praised him as ideal Black Stars coach material.

In a Facebook post, Michael Esssein, who currently serves as a youth coach at the Danish football team, FC Nordsjlland, said he is ready for greater exploits.

Michael Essien secures UEFA coaching license

Step by step, I am learning and growing as a coach. Happy to have completed my UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A license. Thanks to the family, @fawales, my tutors, my mentor and RTD/FCN for the support. And big thank you to Tom Vernon and Flemming Pedersen for giving me the opportunity to work in the RTD/FCN organisation, I am looking forward to continue developing on and off the pitch. On to the next Course.

Michael Essien in his prime played major roles in the Premier League for Chelsea, where he helped them win several trophies, including the Champions League. He also played for Real Madrid at one point.

As a licensed coach, many believe that, just like Frank Lampard, he is in pole position to either coach Chelsea or the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, February 15, 2023
    Accra
    clear sky
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    62 %
    1.9mph
    0 %
    Wed
    88 °
    Thu
    86 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News