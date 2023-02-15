Michael Essien secures UEFA coaching license; could coach Black Stars, Chelsea soon

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian player Michael Essien has secured a UEFA coaching license.

This makes it possible for the former Chelsea midfielder to coach the youth and senior sides of any football club in the world.

Following his licensing, fans have already praised him as ideal Black Stars coach material.

In a Facebook post, Michael Esssein, who currently serves as a youth coach at the Danish football team, FC Nordsjlland, said he is ready for greater exploits.

Step by step, I am learning and growing as a coach. Happy to have completed my UEFA A and UEFA Elite Youth A license. Thanks to the family, @fawales, my tutors, my mentor and RTD/FCN for the support. And big thank you to Tom Vernon and Flemming Pedersen for giving me the opportunity to work in the RTD/FCN organisation, I am looking forward to continue developing on and off the pitch. On to the next Course.

Michael Essien in his prime played major roles in the Premier League for Chelsea, where he helped them win several trophies, including the Champions League. He also played for Real Madrid at one point.

As a licensed coach, many believe that, just like Frank Lampard, he is in pole position to either coach Chelsea or the Ghana National Team, the Black Stars.