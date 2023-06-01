type here...
Entertainment

Michy set records straight on the claim that she’s hiding Majesty from Shatta Wale

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
Michy has denied hiding her son Majesty from his father Shatta Wale. It is assumed that Michy is preventing her ex Shatta Wale from seeing his son.

Michy in an interview mentioned that Shatta has failed to engage her in proper and mature communication when it comes to their son.

She had this to say in the interview:

“When it comes to seeing the boy, you (Shatta) haven’t made that effort. I on the other side am taking everything cool.

It is one of those things. I am not preventing him. He knows my house and phone numbers, I heard him say that I blocked his calls but my other number is online, everybody knows it strangers even call me,” she said.

“My son hasn’t shown any sign of missing his father (Shatta Wale). We don’t have discussions and so I can not tell.

My son is quite satisfied in life and I don’t think he has a reason to look for that, you know.

Proper communication is what’s stopping him from seeing his son. Matured communication is what he’s lacking, there is more to do on that side,” Michy opened up to Andy Dosty when asked about the bond between father and son.

“I don’t want to fuel his topic but taking care of my child makes me fulfilled in life and so if I have to do it, I will.

I thank god, I don’t have to beg to feed my child…it doesn’t come easy. I have about three streams of income and I am still looking for more.

The bills get bigger by the way but I am also trying to devise ways,” Michy added

