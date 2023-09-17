type here...
BREAKING: Military coup in Congo as President is away in USA

By Osei Emmanuel
The military seizes control of key installations in the capital. According to preliminary data, the initiator of the coup is a certain commander of the presidential guard.

Congo borders the Central African Republic, where there is a strong Russian pre.

Denis Sassou Nguesso, 79, is a Congolese politician and former military officer. He has served as president of the Republic of the Congo since 1997. He served a previous term as president from 1979 to 1992.

During his first period as president, he headed the Congolese Party of Labour for 12 years.

President Denis Sassou N’Guesso was re-elected for a five year term in 2016 after a referendum on a new Constitution allowed him to reset his term limits.

He has been president since 1997 when he re-gained power during the Civil War; he had previously been president from 1979-1991. His party, the Parti Congolais du Travail (PCT), dominates the Parliament.

