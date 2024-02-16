- Advertisement -

Information reaching our news desk has it that a military man has been murdered in Ashaiman.

According to unconfirmed sources, the military man was robbed and killed after he had gone to an ATM at dawn to withdraw money.

Rumours in the town have it that the deceased military man’s pregnant wife was admitted to one of the hospitals in town and he needed money to pay for the treatment.

He decided to visit his bank’s ATM which was closer to the hospital to withdraw cash but he was attacked by the unknown suspects who robbed and killed him.

The sad incident is said to have happened yesterday around the Ashaiman Kuffour Station.

Despite it happening yesterday, the information is now spreading through the town and the fear of the military invading the town has got people scared.

