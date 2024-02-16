type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMilitary man allegedly killed in Ashaiman
News

Military man allegedly killed in Ashaiman

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Ghana military
Military
- Advertisement -

Information reaching our news desk has it that a military man has been murdered in Ashaiman.

According to unconfirmed sources, the military man was robbed and killed after he had gone to an ATM at dawn to withdraw money.

Rumours in the town have it that the deceased military man’s pregnant wife was admitted to one of the hospitals in town and he needed money to pay for the treatment.

He decided to visit his bank’s ATM which was closer to the hospital to withdraw cash but he was attacked by the unknown suspects who robbed and killed him.

The sad incident is said to have happened yesterday around the Ashaiman Kuffour Station.

Popular now
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Despite it happening yesterday, the information is now spreading through the town and the fear of the military invading the town has got people scared.

Keep following GHPage.com as we will update readers on the latest developments.

Source:GhPage

TODAY

Friday, February 16, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
82 ° F
82 °
82 °
83 %
2mph
100 %
Fri
88 °
Sat
88 °
Sun
88 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
87 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more