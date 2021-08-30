type here...
They did their best-Minister explains why organisers couldn’t fly all artiste to GMA-USA

By Mr. Tabernacle
The deputy minister of Tourism and creative arts Hon Mark Okraku has defended GMA-USA for their effort in securing visas for artiste to attend this year’s ADONKO GMA-USA. 

In a quick response to Socrate Safo on Peace FM’s entertainment show hosted by Halifax who sat in for Kwasi Aboagye said, the board director of the scheme had a lengthy talk with his outfit and used all the available means to secure visas for artistes to attend this year’s event but to no avail. 

“They push hard but the fact is that the embassy is not giving visas at this time. It has got nothing to do with this team but they are just not given visas. They did their best” he added. 

This year’s GMA-USA according to the CEO of Dons Music Production was very successful, he has promised to break the scale next year given the fact they promised to deliver this year of which they have succeeded.

Source:GHPAGE

