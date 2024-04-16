Ministry of Transport asks police to arrest drivers who charge illegal lorry fares

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Transport has issued a firm directive to the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to closely monitor commercial drivers who flout regulations by imposing unauthorized transport fares, causing inconvenience to commuters amidst ongoing negotiations for fare adjustments.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the Ministry’s Public Relations Unit emphasized ongoing discussions with Road Transport Operators following a recent surge in fuel prices and related operational costs.

The Ministry stressed the importance of drivers adhering to the current public transport fares as stipulated by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC).

The statement warned of legal consequences for any driver found contravening the directives set forth by the GPRTU and GRTCC. It reiterated, “The Ministry is urging the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to be vigilant for any driver who violates the directive.”

This directive responds to reports of unauthorized fare hikes by some commercial drivers despite ongoing negotiations between transport unions and the Ministry.

On Thursday, April 11, 2024, the GPRTU of TUC and the GRTCC jointly urged commuters not to pay any additional fares outside the existing rates.

They denounced the alleged fare increases as illegal and stressed their commitment to resolving the matter through dialogue with the Ministry.

Earlier, on Monday, April 8, 2024, two transport operating groups, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) and the Transport Operators of Ghana, unilaterally announced a 15% increase in transport fares, effective April 13, 2024.

Citing escalating fuel prices, government inaction on fuel cost reductions, and rising expenses on vehicle maintenance, the groups justified their decision.

However, the GPRTU and GRTCC highlighted ongoing engagements with stakeholders to evaluate various cost components and reach a consensus on fare adjustments. They assured, “Once consensus is reached, the general public will be duly informed.”

The Ministry’s directive aims to uphold fairness and stability in the public transport system while urging adherence to existing fare structures until formal agreements are reached through mutual consensus.

Here is the Ministry of Transport’s statement: