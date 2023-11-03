type here...
Miracle Adomah captured as Benkumhene of Gomoa Amanful

By Qwame Benedict
The wife of radio broadcaster Kofi Adomah identified as Miracle Adomah has been captured by some elders from Gomoa Amanful as their Benkuhene.

A video which was shared on her husband’s page shows the moment some elders accompanied by some youth captured Miracle as they prepared her for her new role.

Mrs Adomah we believed had no knowledge of the elders’ plans and was sitting with some people when she was held down by the youth and elders of the town.

At first, she struggles to free herself from them but she later gives up since her strength can’t match that of the people holding her.

Mrs Miracle Adomah became one of the most ‘wanted’ women on Ghanaian social media once her name was revealed.

Kofi Adomah hid her face in all photos he shared on social media until an issue of his first wife came up.

Source:GhPage

Friday, November 3, 2023
