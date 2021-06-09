- Advertisement -

A female student of GH Media School, Priscilla Tsegah, who was declared missing for weeks has been found dead, GHPage.com has learned.

The sad news was announced by one Puma GH on Facebook in the popular group, Tell It All.

The man behind the post expressed his gratitude to persons who helped in searching for the deceased during the time she went missing.

Countless tributes have poured in for Priscilla following the sad news that has rocked her family and colleagues from the multimedia school at Achimota.

May her soul Rest in Peace.