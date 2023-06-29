- Advertisement -

Ghanaian socialite Moesha Buduong has revealed that she will soon be permanently migrating out of the country for a safe haven in the United States.

The internet personality cum actress whose transformation journey from a Slay queen to a born-Christian left many jaw-dropped seems to be making strides towards a good life.

She stole the spotlight when she stepped out for a private event earlier this week where she met with other industry players and got chatty with close friends.

During a brief interaction with ace Ghanaian radio and television personality Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, popularly known as Bola Ray, Moesha revealed that plans are far advanced to move to Los Angelos in the United States.

According to Moesha, her decision to relocate is based on the judgmental and negative reception from most Ghanaians about her public lifestyle as a celebrity.

She claims she’s misunderstood and cyber-bullied for her decisions and actions – which she believes resonates well with the people of America as they understand what showbiz is truly about.

Watch the brief conversation below

Moesha went on to make an intriguing revelation that Kim Kardashian has invited her to America and could be featured starred in The Kardashians reality series.

The timeline for her trip is not yet but do not be surprised when you see Moesha flaunting her American residence permit in no time.