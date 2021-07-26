Moesha Buduong allegedly beats Afia Schwarzenegger during deliverance

- Advertisement -

Afia Schwarzenegger according to information we have sighted some few days ago didn’t get it easy at all when she went to visit repented slay queen Moesha Buduong at her house.

According to a narration sighted on faceless Instagram blogger Thosecalledcelebs, Moesha decided to pray for Afia Schwar when she came over to her house but along the line, she started beating her while asking her to go and confess her sins.

The blogger revealed that since Moesha gave her life to Christ, she had allocated one room in her house where she offers prayers.

She added that when you visit she directs you to go into that room to sit and you dare not stand up to leave whiles waiting for her in that room.

Afia Schwar being a guest was directed to that room and that was where she received the beating from Moesha who accused her of killing someone adding that she should go and confess her sins.

She concluded that eventually, Afia Schwar had to run for her life because the beating was too much for her.

Read her full gist below:

“According to source ….allegedly….Moesha has removed one room in her house as prophetic room….so if u visit her …she tell u to sit down for prayers n if u dare stand up dat u are tired…..she will start beating u ?….so de last time Shwar went der….she told her to kneel down so dat she pray for her ….in de process…she said dat…Afiashwar has killed human so she shld go out n confess.. and she started beating Shwar oooo ?????? shwar stood up n run away ” dax how de sickness is doing to her tho”

In her mansion now, which is left with 2 months for eviction…… which she was paying 3000 dollars for a month n rented it for 1 year no…. her billionaire friends gathered n said dat….dey can’t sit down for disgrace to catch their friend…..so Saadwe went with 10,000ghc which she wasn’t even allowed by de bouncers in Moe’s house to enter on her second time or so….so with de 10,000ghc…she was waiting for B.B and Shwar to add their own so dat dey secretly rent a 2 bedroom at a very affordable place for her cux dax what dey can afford!! ……so dat Ghanaians wldnt know dat…Moesha has moved from dat rented Mansion….dey were doing all these secretly till Hanti Aisha came out to talk …..SO WHO TOLD AISHA?? Ghanaians were confused n the bonsam nana herself @thosecalledcelebs2 came out to explain it better…..

