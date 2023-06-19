MOG Music calls out NCA, Ursula Owusu for allegedly plotting to bring down MTN – Here’s why

- Advertisement -

Ghanaian gospel singer MOG Music has called out Communication Minister Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and the National Communication Authority (NCA) boss over what he describes as their attempt to cripple Ghana’s telecommunication giant MTN.

According to the “Man of God”, the Minister and her cronies at the NCA took a decision to direct MTN to increase the prices of its services to seemingly make the communication network unattractive to its millions of customers.

This strategy, he said, was aimed at making MTN lose its subscribers to its competitors, Vodafone and AirtelTigo, due to the company’s significant market power (SMP) in the telecommunications industry.

MOG in a lengthy thread of tweets explained that his allegations were based on information he got from an insider at MTN.

Read the full tweet below

“I have received a call from someone who works at @MTNGhana and if what this person told me is true then I think the BOSS at @NCAGhana is highly incompetent.

“Has @NCAGhana ever contributed to the marketing department of @MTNGhana ? Why do you now tell them to increase their prices so some customers can leave to join the other networks. Why did you ask them to cancel the zone bundle that helped the poor and students?

“The whole team who sat down to make this decision is highly incompetent. What stopped @VodafoneGhana and @airteltigoghana from upgrading their marketing team and skill to match up the marketing of @MTNGhana

“Based on what they marketed we bought in and now we the citizens have to suffer at the hands of an incompetent @NCAGhana BOSS and team? Please review all the policies @UrsulaOwusuu1 you are one of the problems of our country

“If you have an issue with @MTNGhana don’t take out on the innocent citizens @NAkufoAddo with the greatest respect I think the best place this woman and her incompetent team has to be is the Agriculture ministry

“Bad and ugly leadership at @NCAGhana”

