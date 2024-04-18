MOG publicly promised to help me but he never did- Edward Akwasi Boateng

- Advertisement -

Veteran Ghanaian gospel musician, Edward Akwasi Boateng has exposed some personalities who publicly promised to assist him but never did.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Zionfelix, Edward Akwasi Boateng thanked the people who came to his aid when he badly needed the support.

He disclosed that the peanuts he got from individuals and groups of people have helped him to build a new house.

Meanwhile, Edward Akwasi Boateng used the opportunity to expose some industry players who publicly said they would help him but he never received any help from them.

According to him, there is no iota of truth in media personality Otwinoko’s statement that “I have given him a cheque to cash out”, saying that he helped him with a peanut tho.

He went on to add that MOG promised to help him however, he does not know if the help is yet to come.

He claims when he was not hearing from MOG, he personality went to his program which took place in Kumasi so that his appearance could remind him, however, his plan proved futile.