MOGBeatz reacts to Shatta Wale’s stunt

By Qwame Benedict
MOG Beatz, a well-known sound engineer, has weighed in on the ongoing controversy surrounding the dancehall musician Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., commonly known as Shatta Wale, who was shot in East Legon.

Shatta Wale was shot by unknown gunmen at East Legon yesterday, according to reports.

Nana Dope, his publicist, broke the news, revealing that he has been admitted to a private hospital’s emergency wing for treatment. The gunmen, according to Nana Dope’s post, are still on the run after committing the crime.

The Ghana Police Service also issued a statement claiming that Shatta Wale is missing from his home and that no one they called has confirmed the event.

Shatta Wale whose current location is unknown this morning released a statement on his social media page.

He explained that he did that to draw attention to the fact that a prophet threatened his life with his prophecy a few weeks ago.

MOG, who has had a long-standing feud with Shatta Wale, feels that the rapper staged the incident on purpose.

He posted: “Man dey do stunts pass Jackie Chan seff”

MOGBeatz
Source:Ghpage

