Some members of Moment of Glory Prayer Army popularly known as MOGPA have launched an attack on Member of Parliament for Assin Central Hon Kennedy Agyapong for disgracing their leader.

The leader of MOGPA Rev. Isaac Osei Bonsu was one of the persons called on the seat programme on NET 2 earlier this week.

According to the politician, he has seen a lot of people going around with MOGPA souvenirs which includes handkerchief, chains as well as his wristbands.

But he wants to state emphatically that there is no power in what the church member carry on themselves as a sort of protection.

The comments from the maverick politician didn’t go down well with some church members who have vowed to fight Kennedy boot to boot.

They revealed that they wouldn’t allow someone who doesn’t go to church like Kennedy Agyapong to slander their church and its leader.

According to them, their church has grown to become one of the most attended prayer meetings in the history of Ghana and wouldn’t sit idle to watch him destroy it.

The further warned Kennedy to desist from spreading lies against their Prophet since that is what he knows how to do best.