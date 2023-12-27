Moh Awudu: Ghanaian visual artist set to embark on Guinness World Record for largest spray paint mural by one artist

- Advertisement -

Moh Awudu is a visual contemporary artist born and raised in Nima, a suburb of Accra, Ghana that also boast of Ghanaian international and West Ham United star, Mohammed Kudus. Moh Awudu focuses on the sensual nature of art, aiming to influence positive behaviors through the use of mural, graffiti and traditional paintings.

His work often focuses on social issues such as child labour, education, child trafficking, sanitation, or teenage pregnancy.

Through his works, he intends to give hope to those affected by social cankers and give them a reason on keep on fighting for what is theirs.

Mo Awudu announced his intent to break all records on the longest graffiti StreetArt done by one single artist for 30 days which will occupy a space of two kilometers but is calling for public support and assistance from all the creative art agencies.

However, his main focus is on the Largest spray paint mural by one artist.

Who holds the Guinness World Record for the largest spray paint mural by one artist?

The largest spray paint mural by one artist measures 2,038.96 m² (21,947.18 ft²), and was achieved by Avi Tal (Israel), in Dimona, Israel, on 1st March 2016.

Avi, whose artists name is SPINE B7, has been painting with spray cans since 2005. He was commissioned by the municipality of Dimona in Israel to paint the walls of the football stadium.

The actual painting of the wall took almost a year, and the first three months of that were spent undertaking the gruelling task of preparing the wall and cleaning it which makes Mo’s dream an even more daunting task.

Despite his extensive experience with aerosol painting, the massive project took two months to plan as he had to prepare numerous sketches and calculate how much material he needed.

Achievements of Moh Awudu

Moh has participated to over 100 successful exhibitions and festivals around the world. He received several awards such as 2014 Sabolai Radio Art competition, 2016 Creative Arts Personality at the Nima Excellence Awards and 2019 GUBA awards USA.

Moh also dedicates his time to teaching and mentoring kids from deprived communities through art in Ghana and is yet to receive his approval and go ahead from the Guinness World Record board.