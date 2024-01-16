Mohamed Kudus is not our best player so stop pampering him – Countryman Songo fires

- Advertisement -

Popular and controversial Ghanaian sport journalist and broadcaster, Countryman Songo has spit fire following Ghana’s opening AFCON game defeat against Cape Verde which has upset scores of football fans and industry folks.

The revered presenter known for his harsh criticisms on air reviewed the performance of the Black Stars during a Joy News evening special.

Countryman Songo listed a few reasons leading to the team’s current poor form.

Songs also used the opportunity to give to the dogs the popular narrative of Mohammed Kudus being the team’s best player.

“What makes him the best player? What has he done for the Black Stars?” the presenter quizzed the show’s host.

Countryman Songo criticised Mohammed Kudus even though the player was out of the squad against Cape Verde due to a minor injury.