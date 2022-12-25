type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMohamed Salah underfire by Muslims for celebrating Christmas
News

Mohamed Salah underfire by Muslims for celebrating Christmas

By Albert
Mohamed Salah underfire by Muslims for celebrating Christmas
- Advertisement -

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah is under a barrage of criticism for celebrating Christmas.

The uproar that greeted a picture he shared ostensibly to share in the joy of the moment was loud.

Several staunch Muslims have taken swipes at him for coming out to celebrate Christmas with Christians when he is not a converted Christian.

Mohamed Salah underfire by Muslims for celebrating Christmas

While some do not find any fault with his action since it was a show of solidarity, others have questioned his motive and called him out for celebrating an opposing religion.

Some of the comments passed by Muslims in reaction to the post by Mohamed Salah are as follows:

Thiago: You should acknowledge that many kids look up to you as a Muslim figure, this is not setting a good example brother.

Sbin wrote: They said that God has a son. Exalted be God above what they describe. They said that God is the third of three: “Exalted be God above what they associate with Him.” And we say [there is no god but Allah, alone, with no partner], so say whatever you want

Salem wrote: Enough bowing to the West, you are a role model for Muslim youth

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Sunday, December 25, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    88.2 ° F
    88.2 °
    88.2 °
    30 %
    2.6mph
    24 %
    Sun
    88 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News