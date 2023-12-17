Mohammed Kudus brace secures all 3 points for Westham United against Wolves

- Advertisement -

In-form Ghanaian football star, Mohammed Kidus scored two goals for WestHam United as they ease past Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Following his move from much talked about move from Ajax in Holland to London based club, West Ham United, Mo Kudus keeps banging in goals.

He is fast turning to be the best bargain of the season. Kudus adjust to West Ham’s game quickly and already establishing himself as the front star of the club.

In their League match against Wolves at home, Kudus received a long ball from Lucas Paqueta and made good use of it by firing it straight into the button corner to give his side the lead.

He went on to score another with an assist from the same player, all in the first half with Bowen finishing it off in the second half with a third goal.

Popular now Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Mohammed Kudus now has 9 goals and 2 assists in 13 starts for West Ham this season.