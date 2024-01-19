“Mohammed Kudus will one day win the Ballon D’or” – Ghanaian Prophet declares (PHOTO)

- Advertisement -

Prophet Elijah Adinkrah of the Prophet Elijah Ministry has declared Ghanaian goal poacher and Star boy, Mohammed Kudus as a worthy Ballon D’or recipient.

His prophecy in the form of a Facebook comment comes after the West Ham United player scored two goals against Egypt to secure the Black Stars of Ghana a point in their second group game of the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

Prophet Elijah wrote;

“This guy will one day win Balon D’or” and his comments are already started gaining traction from netizens.