Mohbad makes history as he occupies top 3 Spots on Billboard’s Top 10 Trending Songs after his death

Popular Nigerian singer, the late Mohbad continues to gain recognition for his music after his death.

The music star died at the young age of 27 on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, and has since then taken over the musical trends on all platforms.

His songs made it to the coveted Billboard music chart for the first time in his posthumous career.

Billboard recently shared their hot trending songs music chart powered by Twitter, now known as X, and Mohbad cinched three spots out of the top 10 songs listed.

Mohbad’s Peace, released in 2022 under the Marlian Music record label, has regained popularity after the singer’s death. Some fans have dissected its lyrics to determine if he sang about the hardships he was facing in his life before his untimely demise.

Another one of Mohbad’s much-loved songs, Feel Good, also made its first appearance on the Billboard music chart. Feel Good was released in 2021, also under Marlian Music. Mohbad’s lyrics talk about him having many enemies he’s running from. He also sang about becoming a famous and sought-after person despite being formerly unknown. Feel Good is no doubt a fan favourite.

Also on the Billboard hot trending songs chart is Mohbad’s track, Ask About Me. This song was released in 2023 with Mohbad as an independent artiste after parting ways with Marlian Music on controversial terms. Ask About Me has also become the fourth top music video on YouTube just a week after the music star’s unfortunate demise.