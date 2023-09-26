Mohbad or Sam Larry?; Who is the biological father of Liam Light? – Journalist Kemi Olunloyo details

- Advertisement -

Controversial Nigerian journalist Kemi Olunloyo has revealed that Sam Larry is the father of Mohbad’s child after personal investigations.

The popular journalist made this assertion to all in her an Instagram post adding that the investigation has been submitted to the police.

This comes after Kemi Olunloyo earlier said Mohbad’s wife had intimate relations with Marlian boys.

Kemi Olunloyo wrote; “A BREAK IN THE MOHBAD CASE FROM DUBAI UAE ?????SAM LARRY REPORTEDLY FATHERED MOHBAD’S SON. FULL VIDEO ON FACEBOOK

What was the motive of Mohbad’s death?

Was the plan to eliminate Mohbad and all his music assets transferred to the baby and wife who betrayed him and had a baby who already allegedly belongs to Sam? Sam could inherit all Mohbad’s assets as father of the boy and why I cautioned Nigerians against donating to mom and son. The N30M should be frozen by the bank because technically he didn’t lose his father.

Where are Mohbad’s phones last seen with Wunmi after he was transported to and from the hospital?

These are some of the questions the afe journalist asked as she still believes that fingers should be pointed to the windowed wife because according to her, she conspired with Sam Larry to kill Mohbad.