GhPageEntertainmentMohbad's candlelight procession: Police allegedly throw tear gas at mourners 
Entertainment

Mohbad’s candlelight procession: Police allegedly throw tear gas at mourners 

By Mr. Tabernacle
Updated:
A candlelight procession and memorial concert were organized in Lagos to honour the late musician Mohbad on the night of September 21.

The procession, which began earlier in the evening at Lekki Phase 1, was followed by a memorial concert at the Muri Okunola Park in Victoria Island, Lagos, starting at 8 PM.

However, as the clock approached 11 PM, reports began to emerge on social media, with attendees at the Lekki Phase 1 procession claiming that they had been subjected to tear gas by the police in an attempt to disperse them.

Videos circulating on social media showed individuals frantically running as smoke from the tear gas engulfed the area.

The exact reason for the police’s actions remains unclear, and it has sparked discussions and speculations among netizens.

The candlelight procession and memorial concert were organized to commemorate Mohbad, whose untimely death shocked his fans and the music community.

It appears that the police intervention disrupted the event, causing panic and confusion among attendees.

Source:GHPAGE

