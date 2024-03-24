- Advertisement -

The mother of late Nigerian musician Mohbad has made a shocking allegation against her ex-husband.

It has been months since the unfortunate death of the musician who died under a mysterious condition.

Since Mohbad’s demise, his father has always been In the news ar granting various interviews where he accused his son’s girlfriend and others of having a hand in his death.

Now the mother of the musician identified as Abosede has also granted an exclusive interview and shed some light on the musician and her former husband.

According to Mohbad’s mum, she was in the house of Mohbad 10 days before he died and when she got to hear the news about his sudden death, he called Mohbad’s father (ex-husband) and her other children to inform them.

She went on to say that, she is of the firm belief that Mohbad wasn’t dead at the time he was buried.

Madam Abosede continued by saying she tried her best to convince her husband not to go ahead and bury him immediately but her plea fell on deaf ears.

She added that she believed that her son would have been alive if her ex-husband Joseph hadn’t gone ahead to bury him.

She said: “I actually did not know when my child (Mohbad) died. His father did not tell me. I was in his house for 10 days shortly before he died.

I ran back there when I heard that he had died. I was the one who called his father and siblings to inform them. I brought them all together.

I called their father to come and see me with all the children, despite all he had done to me.

I did not have the strength to fight with him, because I found happiness in my children, and because they are grown up, I brought them all together. But, their father separated us.

I believe that my son was not dead as of the time he was buried.

I actually told them not to bury him, but they refused. If they had not buried him at the time he did, I believe he would have lived.

Joseph is actually my problem. I believe that he buried my son before he died.