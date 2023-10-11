- Advertisement -

The father of the late Nigerian musician, Mohbad born Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba has revealed why he and his family decided to bury the musician early shortly after he was pronounced dead.

According to the father identified as Mr Joseph Aloba, people especially fans of his son should forgive him for rushing to bury him after he was informed about the death of Mohbad.

After his contract with Naira Marley terminated, the late singer’s father described how his son was mistreated and lived in fear.

The father continued by saying that he believed Naira Marley to be a decent person because of the way he conducted himself when he came to his house to beg him for help with his child.





He said, “My son died at about 3 pm, nobody called me. By the time I got to his house, it was 10 pm and I saw a lot of crowds. We were denied a police report at the station, We tried to take him to the mortuary but there was no space, and I couldn’t be watching him in the house. I had to bury him. Nigerians should forgive me if I offended them.

Nobody loves him like me. I have never seen Samlarry before in my life. The first day I went to Naira Marley’s house, Mohbad was eating and Naira picked a spoon and was eating with him. This touched me that he loved him so much but my son told me Naira was evil. When I went to Naira’s room to beg him to forgive my son whatever he might have done, I didn’t know he was recording me.

The first time Samlarry ever beat him, he told me not to say anything, he reported at the police station but nothing was done. Since then he had always been living with fear. He was beaten again during his video shoot with Zlatan. I need justice for him. As a Pastor,I can’t fight this traditionally because of my religion. If they want to do the DNA test, let them do it.”