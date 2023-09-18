type here...
GhPageEntertainmentMohbad's properties are in the hands of his mother-in-law - His father...
Entertainment

Mohbad’s properties are in the hands of his mother-in-law – His father shares

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Mr Joseph Aloba, who is the father of late Nigerian musician Mohbad has revealed that he is not after his son’s properties as some people are claiming.

According to him, his son while alive didn’t inform him before taking any decision but was rather discussing his moves and other things with the mother of his girlfriend.

Mr Aloba in an interview made this disclosure after he was asked if the money for the Range Rover Velar he was going to buy had been returned to him since Mohbad only made part payment for the car before his death.

The father of the musician said he was a poor carpenter and his son’s mother-in-law is a police officer so he(Mohbad) saw her as much more important than him(his father).

He also continued that even when Mohbad wanted to buy a piece of land, it was his mother-in-law who took the money to buy him the land.

Mr Aloba added that he has no documents on Mohbad’s properties because all his documents are with his mother-in-law.

Watch the video below:

Source:GhPage

