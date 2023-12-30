type here...
Moment Afua Asantewaa and hubby, Kofi Aduonum hit the dance floor at the Singathon after party – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
Afua Asantewaa Aduonum and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, hit the stage during her sing-a-thon finale after-party at the Akwaaba Village.

The couple has caught the attention of the world due to Afua Asantewaa’s daring effort to become the new Guinness World Record holder of the most prolonged singing by a person, thrilled fans.

After her relentless effort of singing for over 126 hours, Ghanaians decided to celebrate her even more with an After party to climax the whole event.

Afua and her husband took to stage and grooved as Ghanaian musicians performed popular songs during the celebration and a video has been shared on Ghpage TV on instagram.

Check out the video below

