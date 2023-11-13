type here...
Moment angry house wife breaks flat screen TV after getting into fight with husband (Video)

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
An enraged wife has expressed her anger at home after getting into fight with her husband, prompting her to break their flat screen television. 

The dramatic scene was captured on camera and it featured the woman showing no remorse as she broke the appliance as a way to get back at her lover.

The angry wife who took the position of the angry birds could be heard shouting on top of her voice as she did damage to the television set without care sense of care.

The video was captioned, “What kind of a wife is this is a jezebel in human form what. When you end up destroying your husband’s property that makes you wife or what”.

Watch the video below:

