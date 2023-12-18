type here...
Moment bride almost “swallowed” groom’s lips with a long passionate kiss – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
A video from a marriage ceremony is going viral after a bride almost swallowed the face of her newly wedded husband with a passionate kiss during the sharing of cake.

In the video shared on Ghpage TV on instagram, the couple after sharing a cake ended up sharing a passionate kiss much to the amusement of their guest.

The bride ended up smearing her makeup and lipstick all over the face of the groom which sparked a roar among those in attendance.

Their act has been welcome with joy and backlash and it has divided social media and viewers with each fraction standing for or against the other.

Check out the video below

