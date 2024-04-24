Moment bride arrives in school in her wedding gown to write her final exam

- Advertisement -

A Nigerian bride has caused a huge stir online after storming her school wearing her wedding gown to write her final exam before heading to her wedding ceremony.

For some reason, the bride’s wedding date and exam date got fixed on the same day, and the lady had no choice but to do both.

In a video shared on social media, the bride was seen wearing her white flowing gown as she made her way to the exam hall.

Students found the sight unusual, and they all brought out their phones to record her.

Read some comments below:

Havillah ??? said: “Why she go fix wedding on her finals”

Adukeh11 said: “I guess they have fixed the wedding date before the school exam”

SlimJoe said: “she run two projects in just one day… (Wedding and Final Exam). Success is your reward jare”

Symplykylie said: “Wetin I wan ask now her lecturer allow her write exam with that uniform?”

Obim said: “She fit even use the gown carry EXPO??”

Watch the video below: