Rapper Eno Barony is in the news again, this time she is trending on the wrong note and for the bad reasons.

The Rapper was billed to perform, yesterday 21st April 2023 at PRESEC LEGON Bonfire and Artist Night event.

She stormed the stage with a group of four thick and curvy female dancers she mostly performs with to shake the stage.

As patrons and the Senior High School students were enjoying her performance, Eno Barony switched things up to create more fun and crazy unforgettable moment.

Eno called out the ‘strongest’ boy amongst the PRESEC boys, made him to stretch out on the bare floor blind folded.

One of Eno’s heavy and thick female dancers on stage moved from the back, made a splint, jumped on the boy and began to hump and rwek on him while he ws still blind folded.

The dancer in a short black skirt that exposed parts of her boy bounced, twerked and shook her ass on the boy while he was still on the floor. The crowd screamed in excitement.

Eno Barony was billed together with Sarkodie, King Promise, DWP Academy etc to perform at the PRESEC Bonfire Night event.