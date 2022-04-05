type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsMoment French junior tennis player slaps Ghanaian opponent after losing
Sports

Moment French junior tennis player slaps Ghanaian opponent after losing

By Albert
Moment French junior tennis player slaps Ghanaian opponent after losing
- Advertisement -

After their first-round encounter at the ITF Junior tournament in Accra, 15-year-old French tennis player Michael Kouame slapped his conqueror, Raphael Nii Ankrah.

After dropping the first set 2-6 against Ankrah, Kouame, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, fought in the second set to force a decision.

The Ghanaian won a dramatic final set 7-6 on a tie break, eliminating the Frenchman 6-2 6-7 7-6 in the first round.

As the two players approached the net for the traditional handshake, Kouame reached out and slapped Ankrah, much to the amazement of the onlookers.

The ITF was notified right away, and the player was promptly disqualified from the competition.

Kouame, who had already been eliminated from the singles tournament after losing to Ankrah, has now been eliminated from the doubles competition as well.

In the second round, though, Ankrah will meet countryman Nii Nortey Dowuono.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, April 5, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    79 %
    2.9mph
    0 %
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    87 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    82 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News