type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMoment Jim Iyke makes Ini Edo cry on set after raising his...
Entertainment

Moment Jim Iyke makes Ini Edo cry on set after raising his voice at her

By Bra Stash
Updated:
- Advertisement -

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke described how Ini Edo started crying after he yelled at her on the set.

This occurred on the set of a film that he and Ini Edo were co-directing, he said on his Instagram page.

When Jim Iyke was directing the actors, Ini Edo allegedly displayed bad acting, which caused him to shout at her. To his surprise, Ini Edo then started crying.

He declared his admiration for the actress and regarded her as a soft person.

“Listen I was doing my thing, directing this scene and one of my favorite people in the whole world wasn’t acting right and I had to yell at her. Curse her out, and I told her you are a superstar in the world I am your big brother, you can’t fuck with me. I yelled at her she was crying like 5mins ago. She is so soft, but you know I love you”, he said.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, April 27, 2023
    Accra
    moderate rain
    73.8 ° F
    73.8 °
    73.8 °
    100 %
    5.1mph
    20 %
    Thu
    79 °
    Fri
    82 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    89 °
    Mon
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News