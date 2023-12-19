“She looks like Beyoncé”; Moment make-up artist transformed bride’s face on wedding day – Video trends

- Advertisement -

A not so good looking bride with visible patches on her face received an incredible makeover from a skilled makeup artist and social media is not keeping quiet about it.

@blissmakeover1 as she’s identified on TikTok is known for her expertise in creating flawless looks, used her talent and creativity to enhance the bride’s natural features and conceal the blemishes.

The transformation was truly remarkable, leaving the bride looking radiant and confident on her special day as many has even tagged her as Beyoncé’s lookalike.

While many were in awe of the makeup artist’s skill and ability to enhance the bride’s beauty, others didn’t really see it such as they scold her and tells the woman to maintain her natural beauty.

