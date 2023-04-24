It was a beautiful sight to behold at the Album Launch of Gospel Singer Brother Sammy at ApatakeseAse in the Kumasi Cultural Centre.

The song ministrations, glitz, glamour and display of money were all you needed to witness at the Album Launch that brought Kumasi to a standstill.

Brother Sammy’s music launch brought together all the popular Ghanaian celebrities under one roof as they joined, and reunited to worship God together with the teeming crowd.

One scene that has gained notice and netizens are talking about is that between Nayas Gospel and Ernest Opoku.

At the event, Ernest Opoku took to the stage to minister. Minutes into the powerful ministration, Nayas touched by the performance joined Ernest on stage.

She went closer to the singer who is also her Ex-lover to spray cash on him while he was still ministering to the crowd.

Ernest Opokau and Nayas have not been on good terms since their breakup. The two have at any given time and chance thrown heavy shade at each other.

But the kind and unexpected move by Nayas on stage has warmed hearts.