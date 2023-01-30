Moment new ‘gay’ chief falls from palanquin during his coronation

An incident that has got much talk is when the chief of Yamonransa Nkusukum Traditional Area in the Central Region fell from a palanquin during the coronation.

This occurred after Davis Mac Iyalla, a well-known advocate for LGBT rights, was appointed Amankorehen, commonly known as the development chief.

Mr Iyalla, whose stool name is Nana Kwesi Gyasi I, was wheeled in a palanquin during his coronation over the weekend.

He was then carried through the streets on the shoulders of some locals from the traditional neighbourhood.

However, as the palanquin collapsed, a video provided by Graphic Online depicts some carriers falling to the ground on the street.

Moment chief falls from from palanquin during his coronation pic.twitter.com/YAFNwaZXvf — GHPage (@ghpage_com) January 30, 2023

As the procession came to a standstill, people gathered to assist in hoisting Nana Kwesi Gyasi I.