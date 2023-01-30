Home News Moment new ‘gay’ chief falls from palanquin during his coronation

By
Albert
-
An incident that has got much talk is when the chief of Yamonransa Nkusukum Traditional Area in the Central Region fell from a palanquin during the coronation.

This occurred after Davis Mac Iyalla, a well-known advocate for LGBT rights, was appointed Amankorehen, commonly known as the development chief.

Mr Iyalla, whose stool name is Nana Kwesi Gyasi I, was wheeled in a palanquin during his coronation over the weekend.

He was then carried through the streets on the shoulders of some locals from the traditional neighbourhood.

However, as the palanquin collapsed, a video provided by Graphic Online depicts some carriers falling to the ground on the street.

As the procession came to a standstill, people gathered to assist in hoisting Nana Kwesi Gyasi I.

