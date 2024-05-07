Moment Pastor stops wedding mid-ceremony and demands bride remove her eyelashes

A wedding ceremony took an unexpected turn when a Nigerian pastor demanded that a bride remove her eyelashes, claiming to cancel the event if she did not comply.

The newlywed bride, identified as @thisisjessicaokah on TikTok, shared her surprising ordeal on the popular online platform.

According to her account, the pastor had previously expressed concerns about her false eyelashes, but she had forgotten about it, assuming it wouldn’t be an issue during the ceremony.

However, to her dismay, the pastor abruptly halted the church wedding, insisting that she remove the lashes before proceeding.

Complying with the pastor’s demand, the bride removed her eyelashes, allowing the ceremony to continue.

The video showing this encounter quickly went viral, triggering a wave of reactions from social media users who expressed their disapproval of the pastor’s actions.

Many condemned the pastor’s decision, considering it an unnecessary and intrusive interference in the bride’s personal choices.

As the video spread, it garnered attention, prompting individuals to voice their opinions in the comment section.

The incident has sparked discussions surrounding the role of religious leaders in dictating personal appearance choices, while the bride managed to salvage her wedding ceremony, this incident has raised questions.

As the video continues to circulate online, it has undeniably garnered the attention of netizens online, sparking debates amongst users and viewers alike.