Moment Sefa tried to seduce married Sarkodie on stage with her huge ‘tundra’- VIDEO

A video of Black Avenue Music signee, Sefa, trying to seduce the Sarkodie on stage has popped up and get netizens talking.

Sefa is a beautiful fast rising Ghanaian singer who has captured listeners with her soothing voice and body.

According to the video sighted on Ghpage TV on Facebook showed a scene where Sefa was surrendering her huge backside to the most decorated rapper in Africa, Sarkodie.

This took place at the just ended ‘This Is Tema’ concert hosted by Sarkodie in his native town of Tema. The star studded show was a talk of town and the trending video has even garnered more attention to it.

Sefa decided to give Sarkodie a freestyle of his verse and she switched it to an erotic style which got fans present drooling with noise and cheers.

Sarkodier however escaped from her trap and had her leaving the stage.

Watch the video below

https://fb.watch/oIe0jeMJjC/