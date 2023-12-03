type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainmentMoment Sefa tried to seduce married Sarkodie on stage with her huge...
Entertainment

Moment Sefa tried to seduce married Sarkodie on stage with her huge ‘tundra’- VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
- Advertisement -

A video of Black Avenue Music signee, Sefa, trying to seduce the Sarkodie on stage has popped up and get netizens talking.

Sefa is a beautiful fast rising Ghanaian singer who has captured listeners with her soothing voice and body.

According to the video sighted on Ghpage TV on Facebook showed a scene where Sefa was surrendering her huge backside to the most decorated rapper in Africa, Sarkodie.

This took place at the just ended ‘This Is Tema’ concert hosted by Sarkodie in his native town of Tema. The star studded show was a talk of town and the trending video has even garnered more attention to it.

Sefa decided to give Sarkodie a freestyle of his verse and she switched it to an erotic style which got fans present drooling with noise and cheers.

Popular now
Man marries triplets together on the same day as the sister insists on marrying all of them at once

Sarkodier however escaped from her trap and had her leaving the stage.

Watch the video below

https://fb.watch/oIe0jeMJjC/

TODAY

Sunday, December 3, 2023
Accra
broken clouds
85.6 ° F
85.6 °
85.6 °
68 %
3.2mph
57 %
Sun
86 °
Mon
87 °
Tue
86 °
Wed
86 °
Thu
83 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways