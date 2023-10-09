type here...
Moment Stonebwoy went crazy as Mohammed Kudus scored his first EPL goal with a late screamer – VIDEO

By Osei Emmanuel
Updated:
The friendship that exists between Stonebwoy and Mohammed Kudus has been the talk of town for months now and is one that is the envy of many.

During Westham United home game last night, Kudus was brought in the second half when the team was down with a goal it therefore did not come as a surprise when Stonebwoy went crazy as he celebrated Kudus’ equalizer which was also his first English Football goal.

A video sighted on social media captured the reggae dancehall act in Bob Marley mode as he showcases his genuine pride and joy for Kudus’ achievement on the international football stage.

Unable to contain his emotions, Stonebwoy was seen running around, shouting, “That’s my boy,” repeatedly.

Watch the video below

