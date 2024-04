Luck eluded a married man who tried sleeping with his wife’s sister.

In a trending video, the wife who caught her husband in the act can be seen chastising him.

As seen, the wife can be seen using ‘banku ta’ and belt to hit her disgraceful husband.

However, the husband can also be seen begging his wife for forgiveness and blaming the devil for his actions.

Unfortunately, his wife was hell-bent on disciplining him in front of the other family members.