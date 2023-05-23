Momo scammer in tears after he got scammed by the User he called to defraud

- Advertisement -

A fraudster who called an MTN user to scam him rather got shocked when the customer rather scammed him in return.

There has been a recent rise in momo scams where these fraudsters call people to deceive them and end up stealing monies from their mobile money wallet.

In an audio recording available, the scammer called the customer and requested the balance of his money(a trick they use on unsuspecting people) but the customer being smart played along.

The customer explained to the fraudster that he was sorry for the delay and would send him just GHC300 so he release the car part to him to fix his car which was spoilt and on the motorway.

Fast forward, the inpatient fraudster started mounting pressure on the customer who also told him that he has given the money to his mate to send him the money and proceeded to give him a number claiming to be that of the mate for him to call.

He called the number but no one answered the call and when he complained to the customer that the mate wasn’t answering the calls, he found a nice explanation to give him which got the scammer convinced.

He(the customer) then claimed that he has no call credit on his phone to call his mate so if the fraudster could send me airtime so he calls his mate.

The fraudster gave in and sent him airtime to call his mate thinking he was going to get free money.