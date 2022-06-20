type here...
Mona4Real shows off father for the first time on Father’s Day

By Kweku Derrick
Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Real showed off her father for the first time in many months as the world marked Father’s Day on Sunday.

The singer cum model joined a number of Ghanaian celebrities who took to social media to eulogise their dads on the special occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Hajia4Real shared an adorable video expressing her undying love father for her father she called “My Sugar Daddy”

In the caption of the video she wrote: “There’s no possible way I could pay you back for all that you have done for me growing up, but I greatly appreciate all your hard work raising me. I wouldn’t be who I am today without you.” Happy Father’s Day chief MOCHACHO ALL THE WAY”

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, Hajia4Real is getting ready for her 30th birthday on 26 June.

Her #[email protected] birthday bash is rumoured to be a strictly by invitation for her family and celebrity friends.

    Source:GHPage

