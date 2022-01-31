- Advertisement -

A social media user who succeeded in defrauding some members of the Facebook group Tell It All has come back to troll the members telling them he/she intends to spend the money to celebrate valentine’s day.

The scammer who impersonated a physically challenged person on social media shared a sad story that got the heart of many.

The admin of the page Nana Tea who was also touched by the story of this person decided to authenticate things for himself and therefore got in touch with the scammer who used the name Emelly Aidoo.

In their conversation, the scammer told him she was in Akim Oda they both agreed to meet the next day.

When the day finally, came Nana Tea was left stranded for hours after he arrived in the town and all efforts to get in touch with her proved futile.

When the admin gave feedback to the group members that this is what transpired when he had travelled all the way to Akim Oda to meet the said Emelly Aidoo only for him not to meet her.

According to him, his main intention of going to see her was to authenticate her post because a US citizen was willing to offer support to her(Emelly) and her daughter.

After Nana Tea’s post, Emelly posted saying she was going to use the money to celebrate Valentine’s day on 14th February.

She went ahead and shared a photo of all the money she received from members after her earlier post on the page with the caption “Cash out”.

See screenshot below:

Emelly Aidoo

As it stands now, Nana Tea and members of the group don’t know if the person behind the account is a male or a female.

Many members suspect the scam was being run by a male who recruited a female to be answering the calls on his behalf.

In other news, another lady who claims Emelly’s photos on social media are actually her pictures has denied knowing anything about the scam.