The money I’ve received as royalties in Ghana from GHAMRO is GHc2000 – Stonebwoy

By Mr. Tabernacle
Stonebwoy has unveiled the meagre amount he has paid been as royalty from Ghana ever since his music career started.

The Bhim President revealed he was given only 2000 cedis as royalty for his music by GHAMRO in a meeting with Papa Owusu Ankomah.

Ghana’s High Commission to the UK, Papa Owusu Ankomah screamed in shock after hearing how much Stonebwoy has received as royalties from GAMRO.

I am saying it here on camera, this is Stonebwoy, I am telling the truth, the amount I have ever gotten from making music as royalty from Ghana is two-thousand Ghana cedis,” Stonebwoy said and out of shock, Papa Owusu Ankomah screamed “what?

But what about all these your songs that are being played almost every minute?” the High Commissioner quizzed and Stonebow replied, “the conversation is big in Ghana, they know”.

Stonebwoy who is in London paid a courtesy call to Ghana High Commissioner and the two communicated about Ghana music and more. 

Watch the video below;

Source:GHPAGE

