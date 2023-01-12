More details emerge on the female KNUST 4th Year Medical student who died

Miss Clarisse Agbor Enoetle, a student studying medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), has passed on.

Miss Clarisse Agbor had reportedly gone missing after attending the Afronation Concert on December 30, 2022. She has been reported dead.

The Cameroonian student in her 4th year chose KNUST for his medical training after emerging top of the 2016 cohort of General Certificate of Education(GCE) Ordinary Level candidates.

According to a new update provided by the Voice Of KNUST on Twitter, the international student was adjudged the best student nationwide in Cameroon with 11As prior to her travel to Ghana.

Sad News hits KNUST as Miss Clarrise Agbor Enoetle, a level 400 Medical Student from Cameroon [International Student] passes on.



She was the best student in Cameroon during the 2016 GCE Ordinary level session scoring the Best Grade of 11 A’s nationwide.???? pic.twitter.com/gxEsar2Uiy — ????? ?? ????? (@VOICE_of_KNUST) January 11, 2023

An official communication from the president of the KNUST Medical Students’ Association, Reuben Obour Danquah, commiserated with the family of the deceased.

It also confirmed that the sad incident happened on January 2, 2023, which was a big blow to the entire International Students’ Association.