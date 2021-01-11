More obscene videos from D Black’s Beach party drop

- Advertisement -

D Black’s Tropical Fiesta beach party was exotic and erotic at the same time. Being the first of it’s kind, the rapper and entrepreneur organised a 4-day beach party experience at the Maaha Beach Resort.

Videos coming in from the experience shows some very sensual scenes from the event.

The owner of the night club, Oasis Lounge, brought his nightlife to our screens as beautiful and heavily endowed women at the party were as many as the sand on the beach.

Some of the videos are indescribable as these girls(strippers) worked their behinds out all night just to get the men around to spend some money.

With Nhyiraba Kojo, Michael Blackson and host of other celebrities present, there were lots of money to spend and some of those girls were bent on getting their own.

Blogger Ghhyper in one of his post on Instagram stated that some fans were accusing D Black to bringing hell to Ghana.

Meanwhile, some people who couldn’t make it this year are planning on joining the next beach party of that kind from the rapper considering all the ”fun” they had.