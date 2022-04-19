type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsMore photos and video on Accra guy who disguises himself as hookup...
News

More photos and video on Accra guy who disguises himself as hookup girl

By Albert
More photos and video on Accra guy who disguises himself as hookup girl
- Advertisement -

The lid was taken off the burgeoning career of a gentleman who disguised himself as a hookup girl.

He was so good at disguising himself that the men who booked him never realized he was a man who had dressed as a woman.

On her private Snapchat channel, she usually shared videos and photos of himself twerking and enticing his customers…nobody suspected him.

His physique and his girlish tendencies did not betray him. With a wig and an ass-pad, the gentleman was able to beat the protocol and was almost never suspected by the men at the club.

Not until he went to a club in Accra and was exposed after he was booked to sexually play with the manhood of the men.

Nobody identified him until he was done with the act. The distraught men took him into their car, punched him a couple of times and drove him off.

Check Out More Photos:

Accra guy who disguises himself as hookup girl
Accra guy who disguises himself as hookup girl
Accra guy who disguises himself as hookup girl
Accra guy who disguises himself as hookup girl
Accra guy who disguises himself as hookup girl
Accra guy who disguises himself as hookup girl

Check Out The Videos Below:

The gentleman was subsequently arrested by the police

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Tuesday, April 19, 2022
    Accra
    clear sky
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    2.2mph
    0 %
    Tue
    84 °
    Wed
    87 °
    Thu
    82 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    87 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News