More photos from Sandra Ababio’s lavish wedding ceremony drops

The families of Sandra Ababio and filmmaker Kwaku Baffour celebrated a remarkable union between their son and daughter as they exchanged vows in a heartwarming wedding ceremony over the weekend.



The joyous event, attended by an array of friends, family, and colleagues from the movie industry, marked the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of these two revered figures.

The wedding, a testament to love and companionship, brought together luminaries from the Ghanaian film world who came to share in the happiness of the beloved couple.

The ceremony was a blend of tradition, culture, and modern-day romance, that set the stage for a truly enchanting celebration.

Sandra Ababio, renowned for her talent and charm on the Kumawood screen, and Kwame Baffour, a filmmaker whose creative vision has graced the big screen, exchanged their vows in a ceremony that radiated love and unity.

The event not only solidified their commitment to each other but also brought an end to long-standing rumors and speculations about Sandra Ababio’s romantic involvement with multi-award-winning actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin.

For some time, widespread speculations and rumours were circulating about a romantic relationship between Sandra Ababio and Lilwin. The wedding has now dispelled these rumours, affirming Sandra Ababio’s love and commitment to Kwame Baffour.

The nuptials, filled with touching moments and shared laughter, signified a fresh start for the newlyweds. The presence of esteemed colleagues from the Kumawood film industry added a touch of glamour to the occasion, as they joined in celebrating the love that transcends the screen.

The wedding of Sandra Ababio and Kwame Baffour is a heartening reminder of the real-life love stories that can emerge from the world of cinema.

It reflects the beauty of celebrating love in all its forms, and it provides a poignant conclusion to the rumours that had swirled around Sandra Ababio’s romantic life.

The Kumawood community and fans alike join in wishing the newlyweds a lifetime filled with happiness, love, and success as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

The joyous celebration is a testament to the enduring power of love and the importance of focusing on the positives that life has to offer.