Morocco defeats Ronaldo's Portugal to make World Cup history

Morocco becomes the first African nation to make it to the semi-final stage of the FIFA World Cup.

This was after they bravely defeated Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal by a single goal to nil.

Before, only three African countries had made it to the Quarter-final stage of the World Cup with the last time being in 2010 when Ghana chalked the fate in South Africa.

Cameroon and Senegal had also set the record. However, Morroco has broken it by making it to the Quarter-finals.

Morocco is expected to meet either England or France at the semi-final stage and could set more records if they make it to the finals.

Morocco at the 2022 World Cup is yet to lose a single match even after they topped their groups and beat, Belgium, Spain and Portugal on their way.