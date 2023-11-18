type here...
Mortal remains of Raphael Dwamena arrive in Ghana for burial
Mortal remains of Raphael Dwamena arrive in Ghana for burial

By Qwame Benedict
Updated:
Raphael-Dwamena-corpse
The lifeless body of former Blackstars striker Raphael Dwamena yesterday evening arrived at the Kotoka International Airport for his burial.

The mortal remains of the late footballer who died on the field of play were received by family, friends and some supporters.

Photos available from the airport showed some of these people shedding tears as the casket containing the footballer was handed over by the airport officials to the family.

Check out the photos below:

The family is yet to announce the date for his burial.

Raphael Dwamena who plays for Egnatia Rrogozhinë in Albania last week collapsed on the pitch during a football match after just 23 minutes of play.

He was pronounced dead upon his arrival at the hospital despite the medical team making it in time.

