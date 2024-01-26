Moses Bliss and Ghanaian fiancée Marie announce date for their wedding – PHOTO

- Advertisement -

Multiple award winning Nigerian gospel singer and songwriter, Moses Bliss and his beautiful Ghanaian fiancée, Marie Wiseborn have announced the date for their anticipated wedding ceremony.

In a sudden twist that has angered Nigerians, the couple will tie the knot in Accra, Ghana for both traditional and white wedding.

The traditional marriage will be held on Thursday, February 29 and the white wedding on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

This announcement comes after the 28-year-old gospel singer, famous took fans by surprise last week by sharing photos of his engagement to Marie, his lover from Ghana which Nigerian ladies are not happy about.